Steve Jobs’ daughter piles on the meme-isery on iPhone 14 lineup

As soon as Apple released details about the new iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, the world was taken over by memes about the phone and the announcements. But the latest to voice their disapproval has been the daughter of the company’s legendary co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, appeared to criticize her late father’s company on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Eve made fun of the fact that the new iPhone suspiciously looked like the previous smartphone generation in an Instagram meme.

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” the meme read while it was accompanied by a man holding out a shirt that looks almost identical to the one he is wearing.

Jobs usually updates more than 300,000 fans about her modelling work or equestrian victories.

This is why her dig at Apple, whose shares she inherited, is particularly stinging.

However, she later deleted the meme.

Since Jobs left in 2011 and Tim Cook became CEO, some critics have said that the tech company has lost some innovations that made Jobs popular worldwide.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were all unveiled during Wednesday’s “Far Out” event by Apple.

The phones are variations of the iPhone 14 series.

The new generation of iPhones offered improved internals and, most notably, a departure from the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a floating area containing the camera and sensor array, including an under-screen proximity sensor.

The series also offers various new software features, including better cameras, a quicker internal chip, and satellite connectivity for emergency contact.

However, most of the device’s design remains close to the previous generation.