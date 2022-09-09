Pakistan flood losses at $30 billion and counting, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Friday said that Pakistan had suffered “unprecedented” flood destruction and its losses stood at $30 billion and counting.

Guterres — who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan – held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad where he repeated his appeal for the international community’s “massive support” for Pakistan.

The UN secretary-general also said that the international community has an obligation to support Pakistan, especially the countries with higher greenhouse gas emissions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opened the press conference by thanking Guterres for his visit and his expression of solidarity and sympathy.

Sharif said that tens of millions of people were still stranded in Punjab, KP and Sindh provinces.

The UN secretary-general said that he was no stranger to Pakistan and had visited the country numerous times during the past 17 years.

Guterres said he not only visited Pakistan during its own crises but had also seen how Pakistanis helped Afghan refugees and shared their resources with them.

He said that the 2022 floods were an “unprecedented natural disaster.” There is no memory of such a large-scale calamity due to climate change, he said.

Families have lost their loved ones, crops, and jobs, he said.

Guterres appreciated “enormous efforts” from Pakistan’s civil administration, army, and people to help flood survivors.

He then made an appeal to the international community. “Pakistan needs massive financial support in this crisis that have costed, accroding to some estimates, around $30 billion and counting,” Guterres said.

The UN secretary-general said that Pakistan with its low level of emissions “never contributed meaningfully” to climate change and instead it was one of the “most dramatically impacted countries” by climate change.

It is essential that this is recognized by the international community especially countries that have contributed to climate change by mobilizing massive support, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked the UN chief and said that every penny Pakistan gets will be spent with transparency.

NFCC briefing

Earlier, Guterres was given a joint briefing at the National Flood Response, Coordination Center by civil and military officials.

Seated alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Guteress said that humanity had declared a war on nature and now nature was striking back.

“But nature is blind and it is not striking back on those contributing most to climate change,” he said adding that it was striking at those who had contributed the least.

“Nature has attacked the wrong part, it should be for those more responsible who should face.”

“There is an obligation of the international community to support Pakistan in these circumstances and there is an obligation of the international community to support countries worst affected,” he added.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the people of Pakistan, noting that he had spent time in the country as a commissioner for refugees and human rights overseeing the Afghan refugees.

“I have always seen the enormous generosity of Pakistanis in hosting Afghan refugees and Pakistani generosity towards fellow Pakistanis in supporting disaster hit people during earthquake and floods,” he said, adding, “my solidarity with Pakistanis.”

“I am entirely at the disposal at the government and people of Pakistan to mobilize all UN system supporting Pakistanis and Pakistani government ,” he said adding that he will also help mobilize the international community to support Pakistan.

Earlier, he had posted about his arrival in Pakis tan to gain first-hand knowledge about the floods and the losses caused.

He also appealed to the international community to support Pakistan.