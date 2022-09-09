Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Girls dominate matriculation results in Karachi

A boy secures top spot with 97.54% marks
Samaa Web Desk Sep 09, 2022
Girls dominated the matriculation results, though a boy beat them to the top.

The board of secondary education announced matriculation results in Karachi on Friday morning. Results for both science and general groups were announced.

It was a relatively good result for science, where the pass percentage was around 80.43%.

Abdul Rehman, from the science group, secured the overall top spot in the exams. He scored around 97.54% of all available marks.

The second and third positions were taken up by girls, both of whom scored around 97% of the marks.

Matric results

