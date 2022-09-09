WATCH: Black Adam’s new trailer shares more details of fight with ‘Justice Society’

Warner Bros. has today released the second trailer of its latest DC Comics anti–hero movie, Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer on his Instagram with the caption: “A new era in the DC Universe has begun”.

In the new trailer Johnson’s anti-hero Black Adam can be seen battling with ‘Justice Society’, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Black Adam, directed by Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collett-Serra, is Johnson’s first superhero movie.

He has been seen promoting the film as well. Recently, at a press event, while talking about the movie he said, “I am 100% committed to not only to Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe,”

“I am an optimist from the word, ‘Go.’ So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want,” he said.

Having gained the moniker ‘The Rock’ for his brief but memorable stint as a wrestler in the WWE, he said further added:

“I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they’re putting down. It doesn’t get by me, it doesn’t get by these guys. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out.”

The movie is about an anti-hero who is freed from his tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the power of Egyptian Gods and he then unleashes his unique form of justice on the modern world seeking vengeance.