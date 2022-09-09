Rupee in downward spiral amid fears of ‘crisis’

The value of the Pakistani rupee has decreased sharply in the interbank market against the US dollar. The greenback rose to Rs228.18 Friday after an increase of Rs2.76.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee lost around 1.21% in value.

This saw it slide from Rs225.42, the value it had on Thursday afternoon, by about Rs2.76 to Rs228.12.

The rupee has lost around Rs9.58 since the turn of the month.

Since, August 16, the rupee has cumulatively lost around Rs16.

The Pakistan rupee is in a downward spiral after the IMF loan failed to boost the currency.

In the open market, the US dollar is being traded at as high as Rs237.

Political uncertainty and massive flood destruction have increased pressure on the rupee.

The import of tomatoes and onions from Iran and Afghanistan has also contributed to the rise in demand for US dollars, which is having an effect on the currency markets, according to forex dealers.

However, another major reason for the rising dollar price was the government’s decision to allow the export of dollars.

‘Fears of food crisis’

With the falling value of the rupee, importers have run out of foreign currency to buy goods from overseas.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Abdul Rauf, founder of an import company, said that banks had run out of dollars and the volume of black market trading was growing.

He said that curtailed supply of dollars could precipitate a food crisis in the country.

The situation could also affect the purchase of relief goods for the flood survivors, he said.

Rauf said that for the past four days dollar supply from banks has almost dried up.

How dollar rose since April

By the end of July, the value of the US dollar peaked at Rs240 but it declined sharply in the first 18 days of August to Rs214.

However, the greenback has been constantly rising again since then, barring a small dip seen earlier this month.

The value of the US dollar stood at Rs188 on April 7, two days before Imran Khan was removed by the Parliament in a vote of no confidence. It dropped to Rs180 immediately following his ouster.

In the next few months, fears of political instability and an increase in tax rates coupled with high international commodity prices and rising fuel prices pushed the dollar price up.

