Celebrities mourn the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

The demise of England’s longest-serving monarch came as a shock to everyone. Many celebrities around the world, took to their social media accounts and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s services to the throne for over 70 years.

British pop star Harry Styles, who was performing at Madison Square Garden when the news of the Queen’s demise broke.

The English star turned to the crowd and addressed the tragic news and paid his respects to the late monarch by saying, “Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

His tribute was met with an overwhelmingly positive round of applause and cheers from the crowd.

“Thank you, Madison Square Garden,” he said.

English singer and composer, Sir Elton John, took to his Twitter to pay his respects to the late queen.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest times with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,”

John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after the death of Princess Diana. His song, ‘Candle in the Wind’ was sung at Diana’s funeral.

Pakistani celebrities also pay tribute to the Queen

Many celebrities from Pakistan took to their social media platforms and paid homage to the Queen Elizabeth II.

Actors Saba Qamar, Minal Khan, Armeena Khan and VJ Anoushey Ashraf among many other expressed their sadness over the sudden demise.

Bollywood pays tribute to Queen

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor among others also took to their Instagram accounts to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday after her condition worsened.

Her funeral is due to take place 10 days after her death, after her coffin is brought back to London.

After the death of her father, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952.

The British government has named the protocol for handling her death “Operation London Bridge.”