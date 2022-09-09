Father-son duo arrested robbing a woman

Police in Karachi have arrested a father-son duo as they were robbing a woman.

The father, Azeem, and his son, Bilal, were arrested after an exchange of fire in Karachi’s Samanabad area.

Bilal sustained a wound during the exchange of fire.

Police say Azeem and his son were involved in muggings and often joined hands to rob people of their belongings.

The police have also recovered weapons and a motorcycle from them.

Mugging and other crimes in Karachi have peaked this year with over 56,500 street crimes reported in the city so far.

At least 58 people lost their lives while resisting robberies.