PM to appear before court, UN secretary general in Pakistan, major flood deluge over

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, September 9, 2011.

PM Shehbaz appears before court

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the Islamabad High Court today in the ‘missing persons case’.

Authorities have beefed up security at the court and around it. Streets have been closed using barbed wires and barriers.

Meanwhile, an eight-member cabinet committee on missing persons has visited Quetta, where the committee members met with protesters who had staged a sit-in since July 21. After the meeting, the protesters ended the sit-in.

UN Secretary-General in Pakistan

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country, according to the foreign office.

Guterres was received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. He will be visiting the flood-hit areas of the country.

The UN secretary general took to Twitter soon after he landed in Pakistan and appealed to the international community to offer ’massive support“ for Pakistan.

Floods in Sindh

A massive flood deluge has passed the Kotri Barrage, emptying into the Arabian Sea near Keti Bandar, around 150km east of Karachi. However, Kotri Barrage still remains in high flood.

Authorities have performed another controlled breach at the Manchhar Lake near the ‘99 Miles’ point to lower the water level in the lake, which hit its overtopping point last week.

Meanwhile, floods continue to take a toll on flood survivors with gastro outbreaks. In Pir Jo Goth, four people died in a relief camp set up on a protection dike. A child died in Sukkur.

Pakistan condoles Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have expressed condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

The queen passed away Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96 years old.

By-elections postponed

In view of flood destruction and the unavailability of the armed forces, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed by-elections in 10 National Assembly and 3 provincial assembly constituencies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari both expressed disappointment over the ECP’s decision.

Imran Khan’s indictment

The Islamabad High Court has issued a written order after hearing the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after the former prime minister failed to offer an unconditional apology over his threat to Islamabad Judge Zeba Chaudhry.