Queen Elizabeth II: life in pictures

The longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday
AFP Sep 09, 2022
<p>In this file combination of pictures created on June 2, 2022 shows (Top) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2nd L), accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Prince Charles (3rd L), Princess Anne (C), Queen mother Elizabeth (3rd R) and Princess Margaret appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on her Coronation day, on June 2, 1953 in London; and (Down) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) standing with from left, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain’s</p>

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in 1952 in the aftermath of World War II, joining a world stage dominated by political figures from China’s Mao Zedong to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and US president Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In this file photo taken on June 1, 1953 Undated official portrait of the Queen Elizabeth II, taken in an unknown location. Photo: AFP
Her 70-year reign straddled two centuries of seismic social, political and technological upheaval.

The last vestiges of Britain’s vast empire crumbled. At home, Brexit shook the foundations of her kingdom, and her family endured a series of scandals.

In this file photo taken on June 2, 1953 the royal carriage of Queen Elizabeth II passes along Victoria Embankment on its way to Westminster Abbey, during the ceremony of coronation of the Queen. The Queen was solemnly crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. AFP
But throughout, she remained consistently popular and was queen and head of state not just of the United Kingdom but 14 former British colonies, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

In this file photo taken on April 18, 1947 official portrait of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) taken three days before her 21th birthday in London. Photo: AFP
She was also head of the 56-nation Commonwealth, which takes in a quarter of humanity, and supreme governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion.

In this file photo taken on November 20, 1947 Britain’s Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) (L) and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) pose on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace in London. Photo: AFP
But questions will be asked about whether the golden age of the British monarchy has now passed, how an ancient institution can remain viable in the modern era and whether Charles will command the same respect or reign in his mother’s shadow.

In this file photo taken on June 7, 1952 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II rides a horse side saddle and salutes during a Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guard’s Parade, Central London. Photo: AFP
In this file photo released on November 18, 2007 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands, Hampshire, earlier in the year. Photo: AFP
