Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAATV Sep 08, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAATV Recommended Pakistan flood losses at $30 billion and counting, says UN chief Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make two changes for Sri Lanka match Hayden joins Pakistan team for T20 World Cup Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Viral phone call of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with married woman takes internet by storm