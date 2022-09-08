Queen Elizabeth II dies

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Prince Charles succeeds as king immediately.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 is the oldest heir apparent in British history, becomes king immediately.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s closest family rushed to Scotland after doctors placed the 96-year-old monarch under medical supervision, prompting concern from political and religious leaders.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who has been spending the summer at her Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, has been dogged by health problems since last October.

Her children – heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, quickly headed to Balmoral after the announcement.

They were joined by Charles’s son Prince William, and Prince Harry was following suit.