Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmed fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the Asia Cup match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Both players have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the code of conduct.

The batter was found to have breached Article 2.6, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match” while Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Fareed dismissed Asif.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Jayaraman Madangopal, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Raveendra Wimalasari levelled the charges.