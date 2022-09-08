Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik live - SAMAATV - 8 Sep 2022 Nadeem Malik live - SAMAATV - 8 Sep 2022 Sep 08, 2022 Nadeem Malik live - SAMAATV - 8 Sep 2022 Recommended Queen Elizabeth II dies Operation Unicorn: the plan for Queen’s death in Scotland What changed Wolverine’s view on parenting? Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims Viral phone call of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with married woman takes internet by storm