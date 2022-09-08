Watch Live
Naseem Shah to auction bat he used against Afghanistan

He smashed two maximums in the last over
Samaa Web Desk Sep 08, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pacer Naseem Shah has announced to auction the bat he used against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup Super Four tie on Wednesday.

The pacer smashed two maximums on successive deliveries to give Pakistan a memorable one-wicket win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In a video released on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s social platforms, Mohammad Hasnain, who had given his bat to Naseem in the last over, formally gifted the willow to the young pacer.

Speaking on this occasion, Naseem announced to auction bat and will donate half of the amount to the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Watch the video here:

