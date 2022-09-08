Naseem Shah to auction bat he used against Afghanistan
Pacer Naseem Shah has announced to auction the bat he used against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup Super Four tie on Wednesday.
The pacer smashed two maximums on successive deliveries to give Pakistan a memorable one-wicket win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
In a video released on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s social platforms, Mohammad Hasnain, who had given his bat to Naseem in the last over, formally gifted the willow to the young pacer.
Speaking on this occasion, Naseem announced to auction bat and will donate half of the amount to the flood affectees in Pakistan.
The bat with which Naseem Shah hit two back-to-back sixes last night will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to the people affected by the recent floods in Pakistan! ❤️#AsiaCup2022 | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/A7nV1aN5t3— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) September 8, 2022