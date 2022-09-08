Elections are postponed because they are scared of me: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed that the by-elections in the country have been postponed because the administration and Mr. X are scared of him.

He was addressing a rally in Multan where he had gone to campaign for the by-election to be held for NA-157 Multan. The seat fell vacant after Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister and PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, forfeit the seat after he took oath of the Punjab assembly seat.

The by-election was scheduled to take place on September 11.

However, earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to postpone by-elections to be across the country. The commission said that the decision has been taken due to flood devastations and the unavailability of security personnel required to conduct elections in safe and secure environment.

Commenting on the ECP’s decision, Imran Khan said that the ECP, administration and Mr.X have seen the result of July 17.

“PTI had won all the seats so they postponed the election as they are scared of me,” he said.