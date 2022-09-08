Naseem Shah achieves unique feat in T20 cricket

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is currently being praised for his specular effort with the bat against Afghanistan; however, in the same game he has dethroned Shaheen Shah Afridi from unique T20 feat.

The pacer smashed two maximums on successive deliveries to give Pakistan a one-wicket win in Sharjah and also bowled an economical spell in the game.

He removed Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi (0) on Wednesday, which was also his 50th T20 wicket.

He becomes the youngest pacer to take 50 wickets in the shortest format. The record was held by Shaheen Afridi’s.

Naseem achieved this feat at just 19 years and 204 days.

Shaheen had achieved this feat in his 20s but has now been overtaken by Naseem Shah.

Naseem has six wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 16.33 in the ongoing Asia Cup.