Gold rate in Pakistan, global market increases

The gold rate in Pakistan and global market saw an increase during the trading session on Thursday.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the per tola price of 24K-gold in Pakistan reached Rs150,850 after an increase of Rs750.

The price of per 10-gram 24K-gold has increased by Rs644 to Rs129,330.

Similarly, in the global market, the per ounce rate of gold in international market has increased by $23 and settled in $1725.**

According to the Sarrafa association, the price of per tola silver is unchanged at Rs1,480 and 10-gram is Rs1,268.86.

The per-ounce silver in the global market remained stable at $18.70.