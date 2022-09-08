OPPO to help establish flood relief villages across Pakistan

Pakistan has been struck with unprecedented and devastating floods, which have led to massive loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure. To address this, OPPO has joined hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to provide immediate food, shelter, and hygiene packs for around 300 families catering to over 2,000 people in Southern Punjab.

Torrential monsoon rains have triggered the most severe flooding in Pakistan’s recent history, washing away villages and leaving more than 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. This is a wake-up call for the world as the threats of climate change becomes a devastating reality in Pakistan. We urge everyone to stand united, take care of each other and our planet.

Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, while many public health facilities, water systems, crops, and schools have been destroyed or damaged. Therefore, in solidarity with the country, OPPO in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation has donated Rs10 million to provide immediate rehabilitation facilities in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Committed to humanitarian services the OPPO Flood Relief Villages will serve to provide daily cooked meals along with ration packs to each family. There will be tents for shelter which can cater to up to 6 to 7 people per tent. Hygiene packs will also be provided to each family which contains all hygienic necessities such as sanitary pads, water purifiers, and soap among other items. The supply will last up to 3 months at least till a more permanent solution has been established.

In addition, OPPO staff will be volunteering onsite as extended support to the Alkhidmat workers across the affected areas in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. George Long, CEO – OPPO Pakistan, Authorized Exclusive Distributer said; “With one-third of Pakistan under water and millions left homeless, it is now more than ever that the people of Pakistan need us. Thus, we have partnered with Alkhidmat Foundation whose proactive work has been both impressive and inspiring. Together we will fight and together we will rise.”

Regarding OPPO’s commitment to the community, Abdul Shakoor, President of the Alkhidmat Foundation, stated; “OPPO has always been remarkably eager to contribute to social causes. We greatly appreciate their support in our flood relief drive and hope to continue this partnership for the betterment of our society.”

OPPO urges people living in and outside of Pakistan to donate to the Alkhidmat Foundation through different payment gateways e.g. SMS Short Codes, Bank Transfer, Easy Paisa, and Jazz Cash accounts created particularly for Flood Relief Donations because every step counts and every action matters.

Let’s Unify, Relieve & Reconstruct.

For more information on donation methods, please visit this link: https://alkhidmat.org/akf-donations.php