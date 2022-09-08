ECP postpones by-elections on 13 seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to postpone by-elections that were scheduled to be held in 10 National Assembly and three provincial assembly seats.

The commission said that it has taken the decision due to the devastation caused by recent floods and the unavailability of required security.

On the day of polling, the required number of security personnel necessary to hold the elections will be available, the statement said.

It is the duty of the commission to hold polls in a peaceful manner, it added.