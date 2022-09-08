Court acquits Afaq Ahmed, Amir Khan of MQM worker murder

Sindh High Court has acquitted on Thursday Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-H) chairman Afaq Ahmed and MQM-Pakistan leader Amir Khan on the charges of murder.

Afaq Ahmed and Amir Khan had submitted their appeal against the sentence in the murder case of MQM activist Farooq in 1992.

In 2010, both leaders were sentenced to 10 years each.

During the proceedings Afaq Ahmed and Amir Khan were present in the court.