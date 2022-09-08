Watch Live
Asia Cup 2022: PCB to lodge formal complaint against spectators brawl

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket
Samaa Web Desk Sep 08, 2022
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has taken notice of the unfortunate incident that transpired following Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The match ended in a spectacular matter, where Pacer Naseem Shah smacked two sixes on successive deliveries in the last of the game.

Following that, a video of a brawl between Afghani and Pakistani spectators went viral on social media where the former beating the latter in response to the Afghan side’s loss.

The PCB chairman took notice of the matter and claimed that the board will lodge a formal complaint in regards to the incident that took place after the match.

“You don’t identify hooliganism with cricket,” said Raja in a video message. “This is something that cricket definitely doesn’t want, and we don’t want such an atmosphere around cricket.”

“We will write to ICC about this and raise our voices, doing whatever is within our power. The visuals were very disturbing, and this isn’t the first time this has happened. Wins and losses occur on the ground, and it was a grueling contest,” added Ramiz. The former cricketer further added that emotions should be kept in check.

“Emotions must be kept in check; otherwise, cricket-playing nations can’t rise. We will voice our concerns about this because we own our fans, and anything could have happened. Our team could have been in danger,” he concluded.

