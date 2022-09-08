Pakistan wants deepening ties with US based on mutual respect: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan looks forward to ‘deepening and widening’ its ties with the United States (US) especially in the areas of security, health, climate change, trade, and investment.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Senior Policy Advisor to the US Secretary of State Derek Chollet on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to develop a constructive and sustained relationship between the two countries based on mutual respect and understanding.

On behalf of the Biden Administration, Chollet affirmed that the US would stand by Pakistan as it faces an immense challenge, extend vital support, and help deluge-affected people rebuild their lives and communities.

Stressing the devastating impacts of climate change, the prime minister said that the international community must step up and meet climate goals.

He also asked the world to mobilize climate finance to counter the impending high threat to the planet.

Floods and US aid

While outlining the flood situation in Pakistan, Shehbaz said that the continuous support and assistance extended by the US government for the rehabilitation of flood victims is commendable.

The PM thanked Derek for “visiting Pakistan at a critical juncture” as the country tries to restore its infrastructure and rehabilitate its flood survivors.

PM Shehbaz told the US advisor that over 33 million people have been affected by the recent super floods resulting in the loss of over 1,300 lives.

He said that the extent of damage caused to agriculture, livestock, property, and critical infrastructure is beyond estimation.

The prime minister said there are high chances of an outbreak of water-borne diseases and hoped that the US would continue supporting the flood-ravaged communities to rebuild their lives.

Regional Conflicts

While discussing the transnational political scenario, the prime minister said that stability and peace in Afghanistan are necessary for regional peace.

He said that the foreign assets of Afghanistan should be unfrozen.

PM Shehbaz said that it is important to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute so the people in the valley can lead their lives in harmony.

“Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he maintained.

The prime minister added that Pakistan is committed to promoting peace in the region.