Lahore High Court recuses from hearing Maryam’s plea for return of passport, again

A newly-constituted division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has recused itself from hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking the return of her passport.

The two-judged bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi declined on Thursday to hear the miscellaneous petition of Maryam Nawaz.

The bench was dissolved after Justice Anwaarul Haq recused himself from hearing the case. The bench sent the case back to the LHC chief justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the fourth time the high court has recused itself from hear the petition.

Maryam originally submitted an appeal on April 21 in the Lahore High Court that she wish to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. She later withdrew her application.

On September 7, she once again approached the LHC for the return of her passport.

In the past four years, no sugar mills reference has been registered against her, the petition said adding that a person cannot be deprived of their fundamental rights for a long period of time, she maintained in the petition.