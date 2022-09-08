Four mobile phones containing sensitive data stolen from FIA Cyber Crime office

At least four mobile phones containing sensitive data have been stolen from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Office, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

According to the police, all mobiles had been kept in a female employee’s drawer. The lock of the drawer was found broken. The mobile phones were confiscated for the investigation in four different cases.

During the investigation it was revealed that the phones were in the use of Tabish Qamar. Tabish’s brother Danish Qamar is an employee of the FIA.

The stolen phones have been recovered. The agency has arrested the suspect and further investigation is underway. and was used by Danish Qamar’s brother, the police said.