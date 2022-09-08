Fans in hysteria as Apple introduces Airpods Pro 2 with Badshah rap

When the iPhone manufacturer unveiled the AirPods Pro 2, playing a song by Indian hip-hop artist Badshah, sending fans into a frenzy. As users shared their happy surprise at the music selection at the Far Out September 7 events, the move quickly sparked a Twitter frenzy.

The long-awaited Apple September launch event has concluded. Customers can now purchase the iPhone 14 series, the new Watch Series 8, and the most recent model of AirPods Pro.

While everyone’s attention was focused on the new watches and phones, something happened at the ceremony that drove the Indian internet community into a frenzy.

No need to worry. There is nothing troubling that you would not want to know. You might feel the same excitement about this bit of information. Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at a launch event using a song by the musician Badshah. That really did happen.

The new AirPods Pro 2 was introduced to the tune Voodoo by Badshah, J Balvin, and Tainy. This made quite an uproar on social networking sites for the right reasons.

Internet users were pleasantly delighted by the musical selection during the Far Out event on September 7. On Instagram stories, even Badshah posted a video of the occasion. The rapper, showed gratitude on Twitter.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that everyone celebrated among desi internet users. Oh, and did we mention that memes exist as well? Here are a few of the responses.