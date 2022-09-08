PTI foreign funding case: FIA unearths $30,000 donated by foreign entities, nationals

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has found details of $30,000 of prohibited funding received by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Financial Monitoring Unit of the agency had handed over the report to the investigation team that unearthed the transactions submitted by the PTI’s international donors.

$30,000 (Rs6.78 million) was donated by a US company and two foreign nationals.

The report also highlighted 50 suspicious transactions in the account including funds received from an Indian citizen.

The agency has approached at least seven countries through 10 memos to retrieve details necessary under the scope of the investigation.