Watch: Doda cast happy with response film received from cinephiles

The first ever Balochi dialect movie Doda, released on Sunday had a great response from the audience. The cast of the movie including Sohail Hassan, Imran Baloch and director Adil Bizanjo, recently appeared in SAMAA TV show Naya Din and shared their experience working in the movie.

The story revolves around the journey of a former boxer Doda from a small town, and how he survives and overcomes his past.

Upon asking about the movie and public response, Doda’s director Adil Bizanjo said, “Doda means the bearer of culture and traditions, and this is what inspired him to write about this character.”

He said that the movie was set to release in 2020 but due to the pandemic, it got delayed.

“The response from the audience is overwhelming, and it is a reward for our team. People enjoyed the movie because they were able to relate to the character,” the director added.

Ali Bizanjo further said that Doda will encourage filmmakers of other regional languages to release their movies on the national level as well.

He said, “If we can take our movie to the national level, they can too.”

The host of the show asked the lead actor Sohail Hassan about his role as a boxer, he replied, “I took 3 months of boxing training, to get a deeper insight of my character.”

He said that he’s playing four characters in the movie, so he had to audition for all four to qualify for the role.

The actor added that he was a fashion model, so he had to put so much effort and homework to ace Doda’s character.

When asked about his role, actor Imran Baloch, who plays the antagonist in the movie said, “I was performing in the theater, and after the show, one of Adil’s team member approached me, later we met for script reading.”

“My character is of an egoistic businessman, who is completely opposite of me, so it was difficult for me to play the character,” the actor added.

Upon asking about his future projects, the director said that right now, they are only focusing on approaching Gulf countries and North America for international screenings of the movie.

He said, “After some time the movie will be available on OTT platforms as well.”

Watch Doda’s cast interview her: