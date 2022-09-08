Woman allegedly raped by constables in Chung

Police in Lahore has registered an FIR against three people including two policemen for allegedly raping a woman in Chung area.

All three accused have been arrested.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Chung police station upon the victim’s complaint.

The victim said a constable raped her in front of his fellow officer.

After the victim’s complaint, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice immediately and ordered for investigation.

The police have registered the case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the country’s rape law.

Section 376 states that “whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than ten years or more than twenty-five years and shall also be liable to fine.