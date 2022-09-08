Khawaja Asif says govt not to be cowed on COAS appointment

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the government will not bow to any pressure on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

He made the remarks in an interview with an international media outlet on Wednesday.

The minister said that a probe will be conducted to investigate the speech of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he had allegedly made some controversial remarks about the appointment of the next COAS.

“No exception will be offered to him and the law will take its due course,” the defense minister added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader underscored that the next army chief will be appointed in three months and the government will take its time to choose the best candidate.

“We will ensure that the dignity of the institution remains intact as we choose the next chief of the army,” Asif emphasized during the interview.

He said the government cannot allow anyone to influence or create controversy around the appointment and anyone who is guilty of such behavior would be taken to task.

The minister maintained that the process of appointment is clearly outlined in the constitution, “The army proposes names of four to five senior generals for the post and then the prime minister uses his discretion to choose the army chief.”

On a question about seeking input from the coalition partners, Asif said all matters are decided after consultation with the allies and this matter would not be treated any differently.

While commenting on the uncertainty that has marred the economy and political scene of Pakistan, the minister emphasized that the military faces no such demons.

He also reiterated the statement of the foreign office that Pakistani airspace was not being used for drone attacks in Afghanistan.

Refuting the allegations made by the Taliban’s acting defense minister, Khawaja Asif said, “Pakistan does not have any active agreement with the US for allowing its airspace for drone attacks in Afghanistan.

“In fact, we are trying to bring about stability in our neighboring country and are assisting them to ensure it,” he added.

Asif highlighted the role of the Afghan Taliban in mediation efforts between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government.

He hoped that the Afghan polity would assist Pakistan in its talks with TTP.

“Afghan Taliban have influence over them,” he concluded.