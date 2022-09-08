PTI MNA from Karachi rescind resignation from National Assembly

In a major set back to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its MNA Shakoor Shad has rescinded his resignation from National Assembly and challenged it in court.

The PTI had announced on April 9 that 123 of its MNAs had submitted resignations in protest against the move to remove Imran Khan. They party say it would not return to the Parliament, though a faction under Raja Riaz still participates in the parliamentary proceedings.

Shad filed a petition in Islamabad High Court explaining that he did not sign any resignation letter, neither sent the resignation to the speaker.

He said he ever wrote his name don’t the resignation letter or mentioned a date.

The petition stated that the resignations were typed by a computer operator and signed by 123 members. They were made to sign the resignations in the name of ‘party discipline’ and to show solidarity with Imran Khan and for political purposes, the petitioner said.

However, the approval of resignations was a violation of court decisions, therefore the notification to suspend the election schedule and declare the seat vacant should be nullified.

In the 2018 general elections, Shakoor Shad won from National Assembly constituency NA-246 in Karachi. This comprises Lyari and surrounding areas which are considered to be the stronghold of PPP.