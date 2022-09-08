Apple “Far Out” event: What iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro are all about?

Apple has unveiled its premium iPhone 14 Pro models, each with the A16 chipset and improved cameras but lacking the notch in place of a feature dubbed the “Dynamic Island.”

The popular 6.1-inch is joined by a new, larger 6.7-inch model that offers the longest battery life on an iPhone, a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, a smartphone industry-first safety feature, and Emergency SOS via satellite.

The two high-end models of the new iPhone Pro have undergone the most change since the iPhone 13 series in 2021, which was the focal point of Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7.

As expected, only the Pro models have received Apple’s A16 4 nm CPU. For the first time, the Pro models will operate on a more modern chip than the standard iPhone range.

The company’s Emergency Satellite Messaging, which enables customers to contact emergency services via satellite with a clear view of the sky, is also included with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. However, the service will only debut in the US and Canada in November. It will be provided without charge for the first two years.

The pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s updated designs is feasible because the internal cameras are now 30% smaller. The proximity sensor has been relocated under the display.

In terms of screen size, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro display is brighter, with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits for HDR content. It features a new controller that allows refresh rates as low as 1Hz, enabling Always-On Display for the iPhone for the first time.

The iPhone 14’s primary camera features a quad-pixel sensor, a first for Apple but rather a dated feature for Android devices. The sensor’s 48MP resolution, f/1.78 aperture, 1.22m pixel size before binning, and 2.44m after binning allow incredible low-light shooting while maintaining shot size at a useful 12MP.

Additionally, the camera improves professional workflows by optimizing for detail in ProRAW. Apple iPhone now shoots ProRAW at 48MP with unprecedented detail thanks to a new machine learning model created especially for the quad-pixel sensor, opening up new creative processes for professional users.

On the software side of the iPhone 14, Apple has incorporated a technology dubbed the Photonic Engine that will enhance low-light images compared to the iPhone 13. A further innovation is the Action Mode, which functions similarly to an action camera by improving stabilization, so you don’t need a gimbal.

With a TrueDepth camera on the front that has an f/1.9 aperture and auto-focus for the first time on a front-facing camera, you can shoot better low-light images and take group photos from a greater distance. This camera also enables superior low-light performance for photos and video.

The new A16 Bionic chipset, which has a six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, powers the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. According to Apple, this chipset is 40% faster than the competition. In comparison, its high-performance cores consume 20% less power than the one it replaces.

The 5-core GPU has 50% more memory bandwidth. While the 16-core Neural Engine in the A16 can perform 17 trillion operations per second.

Pre-orders for the space black, silver, gold, and deep purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will open on Friday (September 9), and the devices will go on sale on September 16. The iPhone 14 Pro’s base price stays at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro’s starting price is $1,099.