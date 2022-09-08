Old but gold: Happy birthday Asha Bhosle
As the iconic singer turns 89, we list down her super hit songs from Bollywood
When we relate songs and euphony, there are a few singers whose melodious voices have touched souls and one of them is the soprano queen Asha Bhosle. The singer is celebrating her 89th birthday today.
As Asha Bhosle turns a year older today, we have listed down some of her iconic hit songs.
Check out our list below:
Dil Cheez Kya Hai
Chura Liya Hai Tumne
Tanha Tanha
Dum Maro Dum
Do Lafzon ki hai Dil ki Kahani
Aaiye Meherban
Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mai