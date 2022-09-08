Watch Live
Old but gold: Happy birthday Asha Bhosle

As the iconic singer turns 89, we list down her super hit songs from Bollywood
Samaa Web Desk Sep 08, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

When we relate songs and euphony, there are a few singers whose melodious voices have touched souls and one of them is the soprano queen Asha Bhosle. The singer is celebrating her 89th birthday today.

As Asha Bhosle turns a year older today, we have listed down some of her iconic hit songs.

Check out our list below:

Dil Cheez Kya Hai

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Tanha Tanha

Dum Maro Dum

Do Lafzon ki hai Dil ki Kahani

Aaiye Meherban

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mai

