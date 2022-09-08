Does Apple want Europeans to buy smartphones of other companies?

The cost of items is determined by several factors, primarily if sold in global markets. Exchange rates are a crucial factor. Major currencies continue to lose ground against the US dollar in light of the current status of the world economy and a hit by inflation.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max price in Europe is crazy, although that might not be the only factor.

The cost of the phones is about 30% higher in Europe than it is in the US.

Apple appears to want customers to purchase the Galaxy S22 series or Pixel 6 series in its place.

In the EU, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro is 30% more. The iPhone 14 Pro is available in the US for a starting price of $999.

Over in Europe, the same device costs 1,299 euros. That amounts to $1,299 at the current currency rate, a gain of about 30%.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a starting price of $1,099 in the US, follows a similar pattern. This item costs 1,449 euros, which is equal to $1,449.

Apple will never fully explain why the new iPhones are 30% more expensive in a significant market than in the US.

The Galaxy S22 is the most direct rival, or Pixel 6. Apple is compelling buyers to refrain from the iPhone 14 Pro and purchase the Galaxy S22 instead, notably the Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available through Samsung in the EU for a starting price of 1,249 euros. The Pixel 6 Pro is available for 680 euros.

However, it’s really simple to locate these phones from retailers and carriers for much less.