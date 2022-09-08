Vandalism case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s interim bail

Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Thursday extended the interim bail for Imran Khan in the May 25 Azadi March vandalism case.

The interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been extended until September 27.

A day earlier, Imran Khan got his bail extended in a case registered after PTI’s August 24 rally in Islamabad. The PTI chief and other faces charges of violating Section 144 of PPC.

The vandalism case was registered shortly after the PTI chief led a long march to Islamabad on May 25.

On behalf of the PTI chairman, senior lawyer and former federal law minister Babar Awan filed a bail extension plea in the court which was approved by District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti.

The defence counsel also applied for Imran Khan’s attendance exemption for the proceedings of the case which too was approved.

On a question regarding Imran Khan’s participation in the probe, the investigation officer assured the judge that he has been complying with the request through the council.

A case was registered in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station against the PTI chief for alleged involvement in vandalism during his May 25 Azadi March.

At least 15 cases were registered against Imran Khan in different Islamabad police stations on May 28 after PTI’s long march was marred by incidents of violence.

PTI’s top leadership has been accused of blocking roads, attacking police officials, disrupting state affairs, and destroying property.