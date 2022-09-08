Iqra University Chancellor Hunaid Lakhani passes away

Hunaid Lakhani, educationalist, social activist, and politician, passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Lakhani was also the chancellor of Iqra University and a PTI politician.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his family saying that he died at a hospital where he was being treated for a dengue infection.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem, Khayaban-e-Rahat following the Asr prayer.

Lakhani remained associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) besides also founding FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.

He was also engaged in public welfare projects1 through Pakistan Bait ul Maal.

Immediately after the news broke, condolences started pouring in from all walks of life. President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow at Hunaid Lakhani’s death.