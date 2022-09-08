People evacuate Bhan Saeedabad following dyke failure

The devastation from floods is far from over and death toll continues to rise. In the Dadu district, a dyke of the Indus Link RD-5 drainage channel failed Wednesday night after water from Mannchar Lake flowed into the Indus Link.

The dyke failure has put Bhan Saeedabad at risk and people have started leaving the city.

Residents were also trying to erect a protection dyke on an emergency basis, SAMAA TV reported.

The Indus Link takes water from the catchment area of the Manchhar Lake to the River Indus. However, with the Indus River in flood and Manchhar Lake at the overtopping point the water flowed back to Indus Link, causing the dyke to fail.

The lake is being drained through two controlled breaches performed on its dykes this week.

The crisis-like situation at Indus Link came hours after a dyke failed in the Thatta district and inundated several villages.

A relief train bogged down near Sehwan on the Kotri-Dadu section of the railway track, that remains submerged for weeks.

The deluges that wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last month, spread in the plains of South Punjab and Sindh.

Large Swathes of land in the Sindh province remain submerged in around 4 feet deep water, which is not being drained.

In Tando Allahyar, near Hyderabad, another drainage channel flooded in the Sanjar Chang area, leaving many people homeless, who now sit under the open sky.

In Sanghar district, village Bachal Jamal has drowned in floodwater.

Floods death toll rises

The nationwide floods continue claiming more lives as the total death count reached 1355 with 12 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA issued on Thursday a 24-hour situation that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The authority said that 1,355 have died since June 14, including 601 men, 273 women, and 481 children while at least 12,722 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

At least 753,187 cattle were also washed away in the flood.

Sindh

Across Sindh, six people perished including 3 men, and 3 children in the past 24 hours, according to NDMA.

The road between Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah has been submerged and closed. The road will open after the drainage of water.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed including one man and one child in DI Khan.

However, N-95 Madyan highway was blocked between Bahrain - Ashrait and Laikot and Kalam due to debris while preparation of approach road and launching of bailey bridge is underway.

Punjab

In Punjab, no death and no injury were reported in Punjab, however, the relief activities are still underway.

Meanwhile, people have generously donated for the flood victims but some heartless elements are robbing relief aid trucks.

Balochistan

In Balochistan, three children lost their lives Panjgur was reported while one man and one child were left injured in the past 24 hours.

National highways are still closed in different areas due to which a crisis of self-destruction of flour and goods has arisen in various districts of the province including Quetta.