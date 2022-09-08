Watch Live
PM Shehbaz says Economist reports validated PDM claims about Imran

The daily accuses Imran of exploiting the disaster to score political points
Samaa Web Desk Sep 08, 2022
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO: PID FILE</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cited two reports published by British daily The Economist as a piece of evidence that validated the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s stance against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

In its latest report published on September 1, The Economist said that Imran Khan “who was ousted as prime minister in April and is keen to do the same to his successor, is exploiting the disaster to score political points, which may end up jeopardising the government’s relief efforts.”

Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Thursday to say that “two news stories published in globally respected Economist have validated what we have been saying about Imran Niazi.”

“In its latest issue, the magazine wrote that Niazi ‘blew up’ IMF deal & is ‘exploiting the disaster to score political points’” wrote Shehbaz Sharif.

