Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 10 am | 8th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10 am | 8th September 2022 Sep 08, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10 am | 8th September 2022 Recommended Another dyke fails in Sindh as nationwide death toll tops 1350 Does Apple want Europeans to buy smartphones of other products? Fashion Plagiarism: Zara Shah Jahan frustrated with being copied Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Who is Zeeshan Afzal – man shot dead by muggers in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims