Cyber thieves impersonated as bank representatives and emptied accounts

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle in Islamabad has arrested a 10-member gang for their involvement in digital fraud causing a loss of millions of rupees to people.

The 10-member group was allegedly involved in hacking citizens’ bank accounts and defrauding them by impersonating local or foreign representatives of the bank.

The agency also found Pakistani and foreign SIMS used by the suspects for committing fraud during a search of their hideout.

In total, 25 SIMs and 15 mobile phones were retrieved from the accused during an FIA investigation that followed their arrest.

The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, Mujasam Abdullah, Yasir Mola, Kaleem Abbas, Yar Mohammad, Umar Ahmad, Abu Bakr, Ali Raza, Mohammad Parvez, and Mohammad Naeem.

Separately, the FIA Cybercrime Circle in Islamabad also nabbed another suspect for illegally retrieving millions of rupees through citizens’ digital bank accounts.

The agency recovered electronic devices and a mobile phone in use by the suspect.

FIA has registered a case against the accused under The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PEECA) 2016.