Relief train bogs down on Kotri-Dadu flood damaged track

The train track running between the Kotri and Dadu has been weakened near Sehwan due to flooding of the area. The damaged track bogged down a a relief train here, causing train traffic to halt, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The track remains submerged in water for a couple of weeks and the situation has forced the authorities to cancel or delay the departure of various trains.

On Wednesday, the weakened track could not bear the weight of a cargo train, and the carriages ran aground.

It was a flood relief train carrying essential items for flood survivors.

The train operations on the Kotri-Dadu section have been halted for the restoration work.

The transport of relief goods has also stopped.