Relief train bogs down on Kotri-Dadu flood damaged track

The train operations between the Kotri-Dadu section have been suspended
Salman Ahmed Sep 08, 2022
The train track running between the Kotri and Dadu has been weakened near Sehwan due to flooding of the area. The damaged track bogged down a a relief train here, causing train traffic to halt, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The track remains submerged in water for a couple of weeks and the situation has forced the authorities to cancel or delay the departure of various trains.

On Wednesday, the weakened track could not bear the weight of a cargo train, and the carriages ran aground.

It was a flood relief train carrying essential items for flood survivors.

The train operations on the Kotri-Dadu section have been halted for the restoration work.

The transport of relief goods has also stopped.

Pakistan Railways

Floods 2022

