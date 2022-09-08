Imran appears before court, Maryam in Chishtian, another dyke fails in Sindh

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Imran appears before high court

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad High Court today in contempt of court case. A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah is set to hear the case at 2pm.

The former prime minister submitted a new reply to the court on Wednesday expressing ‘deep regret’ over his utterance against Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. Khan offered that he may express ‘remorse’ to the judge if her feelings were hurt. However, Imran Khan stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.

Maryam to address rally in Chishtian

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally in Punjab’s Chishtian, a day after Imran Khan held a rally in the city.

Maryam’s rally is the first in a series of public gatherings that the PMLN has planned in the run up to by-elections.

Another dyke fails in Sindh

The devastation from floods is far from over. In the Dadu district, a dyke of the Indus Link RD-5 drainage channel failed Wednesday night. The Indus Link takes water from the catchment area of the Manchhar Lake to the River Indus.

SAMAA TV reported that water from the Manchhar Lake — which is at the overtopping point and being drained through two controlled breaches performed on its dykes this week —has entered the Indus Link.

The development came hours after a dyke failed in the Thatta district and inundated several villages.

Imran claims forces trying to topple Punjab government

Addressing a rally in Chishtian, Imran Khan said that there are forces at play that are trying to topple the PTI-led Punjab government.

He said Mr X and Mr Y were coercing people to switch loyalties.

Naseem powers Pakistan into Asia Cup final

Tailender Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

The match made headlines not only for cricket but also for a nasty argument between the player and the violent reaction of Afghan spectators at the stadium.