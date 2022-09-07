Babar Azam showers praise on Naseem Shah

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has showered praise on Naseem Shah after the latter’s last-over heroics against Afghanistan led the Men in Green to a memorable victoy in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Azam also compared Naseem Shah with legendary batter Javed Miandad.

“At the back of the mind, I thought it is cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief. This reminded me of Javed Miandad’s six in Sharjah,” said Azam during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also admitted that Pakistan failed to make proper partnerships while batting during the run-chase.

“We couldn’t build partnerships like last few games, but the way Naseem finished it, you could see the vibe after that. Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi are one of the best so you need to take chances with them but the main plan was to take it deep,” he said.

Azam also lauded his bowlers for restricting Afghanistan in the first innings.

“The way we started bowling, we did well. The way we kept them down to 130, want to give credit to the bowlers,” he said.

The Pakistan skipper was also hopeful of continuing their good show in the tournament.

“The way our momentum is going, we want to continue and not repeat our mistakes. Next game will be a new gam,” he concluded.

Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 before number 10 Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in Sharjah.

It was a second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan, and one that also eliminated reigning champions India from the running for a place in Sunday’s final.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka twice in their remaining two games, which includes the final on September 11.