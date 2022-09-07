Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics

Cricket fans in Pakistan are in awe of pacer Naseem Shah as he sent Pakistan into the Asia Cup final on Wednesday.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble with 11 runs required from the last over and a wicket in hand.

Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium to book the final against Sri Lanka.

He also bowled an economical spell and claimed a huge wicket of Mohammad Nabi in the game.

Following the game the fans started a trend on Twitter ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ to praise the young pacer.

Here is how fans reacted to Naseem Shah’s heroics“

Naseem Shah you beauty 🔥🔥 How exceptional was this young man today#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Zmq4rOY6Yd — Muhammad Arbaz (@MuhammadArbaz95) September 7, 2022

#PakvsAfg

Naseem Shah you beauty❣️😎

software successfully updated of Afghanistan from Pakistan 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/SyifABwxIz — Awais Ahmed (@OxmAwaisButt) September 7, 2022

The match should not have come this close for Pakistan, but all is well that ends well. Every individual effort comes in handy. Well done boys congrats and Nadeem Shah boom boom 💥 #PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 7, 2022

Wow @iNaseemShah 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍 . What a performance.. 2 sixes reminds me @SAfridiOfficial #AsiaCup2014 Deja Vu — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 7, 2022

کوئی پوچھے تو کہنا نسیم شاہ آیا تھا۔ دلوں کو جیت لیا۔

What an amazing player.

This young cricketer will not disappoint us👏👏

Naseem Shah you beauty #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/NgG2nF7Huw — Dr Muhammad Saqlain (@Imsaqihunter) September 7, 2022

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY 🔥



Two sixes to win the game and take Pakistan to the final.



Knocks India and Afghanistan out.#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/esxpFSa3hh — Pakistani Bot (@_doctorspeaks_) September 7, 2022

Injecting this into my veins 💉

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! 🇵🇰❤️

protect him at all costs, he's way way wayy to precious. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/A78SAWuBHk — Raz 🇵🇰 (@wassup_raz) September 7, 2022