Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics
Cricket fans in Pakistan are in awe of pacer Naseem Shah as he sent Pakistan into the Asia Cup final on Wednesday.
Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble with 11 runs required from the last over and a wicket in hand.
Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium to book the final against Sri Lanka.
He also bowled an economical spell and claimed a huge wicket of Mohammad Nabi in the game.
Following the game the fans started a trend on Twitter ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ to praise the young pacer.
Here is how fans reacted to Naseem Shah’s heroics“
Naseem Shah you beauty 🔥🔥 How exceptional was this young man today#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Zmq4rOY6Yd— Muhammad Arbaz (@MuhammadArbaz95) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah you beauty! That's the tweet.— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) September 7, 2022
(Donate for the flood victims)#AFGvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/38IYjofW5d
#PakvsAfg— Awais Ahmed (@OxmAwaisButt) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah you beauty❣️😎
software successfully updated of Afghanistan from Pakistan 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/SyifABwxIz
The match should not have come this close for Pakistan, but all is well that ends well. Every individual effort comes in handy. Well done boys congrats and Nadeem Shah boom boom 💥 #PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 7, 2022
#PAKvAFG #goodbye #AsiaCup2022— Noor_UL_Huda (@chandakhan007) September 7, 2022
Naseem shah you beauty man✨️♥️ ak he tou dill hai kitne baar jeeto gay♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZrDC3YPyIO
You did it for Pakistan . Naseem shah you Beauty.#PAKvAFG #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/KkCXCvze4g— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) September 7, 2022
Wow @iNaseemShah 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍 . What a performance.. 2 sixes reminds me @SAfridiOfficial #AsiaCup2014 Deja Vu— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 7, 2022
کوئی پوچھے تو کہنا نسیم شاہ آیا تھا۔ دلوں کو جیت لیا۔— Dr Muhammad Saqlain (@Imsaqihunter) September 7, 2022
What an amazing player.
This young cricketer will not disappoint us👏👏
Naseem Shah you beauty #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/NgG2nF7Huw
NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY 🔥— Pakistani Bot (@_doctorspeaks_) September 7, 2022
Two sixes to win the game and take Pakistan to the final.
Knocks India and Afghanistan out.#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/esxpFSa3hh
Naseem Shah’s these 2 sixes reminded me of Shahid Afridi’s 2 sixes. 🔥❤️#PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022 @SAfridiOfficial @iNaseemShah— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah You Beauty 👑 pic.twitter.com/NvthtYRmtA
Injecting this into my veins 💉— Raz 🇵🇰 (@wassup_raz) September 7, 2022
NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! 🇵🇰❤️
protect him at all costs, he's way way wayy to precious. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/A78SAWuBHk
#ICYMI the player Naseem did this for today is the player who did it for another teammate. I am big on data, stats & all but experienced it 1st hand, toxic cultures don’t work. If u have a group of individuals who all look out for each other, u will get more good results than bad— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah you beauty ❤️#PAKvAFG #PakvsAfg #RohitSharma𓃵 #aisacup2022 #goodbye #PakistanZindabad #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/NeCUSGpX9u— Shahzad Razaque (@ShahzadRazaque) September 7, 2022