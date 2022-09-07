Imran Khan claims forces trying to topple Punjab government

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that there are forces at play that are trying to topple the PTI-led Punjab government.

He was addressing a rally in Punjab’s Chishtian on Wednesday where by-elections are scheduled to be held on September on PP-241.

The seat fell vacant after the ECP disqualified PML-N’s Kashif Mehmood over fake degree.

Addressing the rally, Imran Khan said that Chishtian was once considered PML-N’s stronghold. Now, the nation has woken up and is with me, he said.

Imran Khan said that the PML-N lost the recent by-elections despite rigging. He claimed that some forces are trying to topple the PTI government in Punjab once again.

They are using looted money to buy votes and offering millions of rupees, he said. On the other hand, Mr X and Mr Y are coercing people to switch loyalties. “I want to ask them, do you even care about your country,” he asked.

He accused they are trying to weaken the biggest political party in the country. “No matter what you do, defeat is your destiny,” he said.