Qatar still interested in Pakistan’s energy sector, airports

*Qatar remains interested in investing in various sectors of Pakistan, particularly its energy sector and airport infrastructure.

This was expressed during a high-powered virtual meeting between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Pakistan government on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

From the Qatar side, the meeting was attended by QIA CEO and Africa and Asia-Pacific Region (APAC) CIO Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani. The Pakistani contingent was led by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Federal Privatization Minister and Privatization Commission Chairman Abid Hussain Bhayo, Coordinator to PM on economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani and other senior officers.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Ismail welcomed the QIA chief and highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

He further shared that the incumbent government is undertaking several structural reforms to facilitate foreign investment in Pakistan.

QIA Chief al-Thani showed keen interest in investing in different sectors in Pakistan, especially in energy, airport infrastructures and others.

Ismail welcomed the proposals put forward by QIA for investing in various fields. He went on to assure QIA of Islamabad’s full cooperation and facilitation of their investments in the country.