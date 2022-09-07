Naseem’s last-over heroics power Pakistan into Asia Cup final, India out

Tailender Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when number 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

The Afghans appeared set for victory when Farooqi, who had figures of 3-19 from his first three overs, saw two full tosses at the start of the final over dispatched over long-off.

Tempers flew when Fareed Ahmad struck twice in the 19th over, including dismissing the big-hitting Asif Ali who then angrily waved his bat at the bowler as the umpire cooled him down.

In a game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf led an inspired attack that limited Afghanistan to 129-6 after Pakistan elected to field first.

Farooqi trapped skipper Babar Azam lbw for a first-ball duck to give Afghanistan immediate hope of defending the low total.

Babar has suffered a dip in form, with scores of 10, nine and 14 in the previous three matches.

Pakistan suffered another blow when Fakhar Zaman was run out to leave the team 18-2.

Mohammad Rizwan, the tournament’s leading run-scorer and who replaced his captain as the world’s number one T20I batsman on Wednesday, attempted to rebuild the innings with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke through by trapping Rizwan lbw for 20 and the batsman trudged back to the pavilion after an unsuccessful review.

Vice-captain Shadab was sent in ahead of Khushdil Shah and he delivered by taking on Nabi’s off-spin with a six and four to ease the pressure.

A struggling Shadab, with likely cramps, fell to Rashid for 35.

But number 10 Naseem had the last laugh at a venue where former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad once hit a last-ball six against India in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final.

India play Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday in a dead-rubber, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

Live Updates

End of the game!

Naseem Shah powers Pakistan to victory!



Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualify for final of Asia Cup!



Its a six!

Naseem Shah wins it for Pakistan.

What a hit!

Naseem Shah smashes Farooqi for six !

Pakistan need 5 runs from 5 balls!

Pakistan need 11 runs from 6 balls!

Short ball worked from Fareed as he removes Asif Ali!

Pakistan 118/9 (18.5 overs)

Huge six from Asif Ali!

Pakistan need 12 runs from 8 balls.

Fareed bowled Haris Rauf!

Pakistan 110- 8 (18.2 overs)

Excellent over from Farooqi as he conceded just four runs and two wickets!

Pakistan 109- 7 (18 overs)

Khushdil Shah gone after scoring just 1.

Farooqi strikes again as he removes Mohammad Nawaz, who departs after scoring just four.

Pakistan 105- 6 (17.1 overs)

Pakistan need 25 runs from 18 balls with five wickets in hand.

Shadab welcomes Rashid Khan with a maximum!

He was caught inside the circle on the next ball. Shadab Khan is walking back after scoring magnificent 36 off 26 balls.

Pakistan 97- 5 (16.2 overs)

What a start from Asif Ali as he deposited Rashid into the stands!

Decent over from Fareed as Pakistan reach 91-4 after 16 overs.

They need 39 runs in 24 balls.

ifthikar Ahmed hits straight in the hands of Karim Janat!

Pakistan 87-4 (15.3 overs)

Superb over from Rashid Khan as just three runs came from the over.

Pakistan 85-3 (15 overs)

Pakistan need 48 runs in 36 balls.

Freed is bowling his second over of the night!

Pakistan 82-3 (14 overs)

Mujeeb ur Rehman is bowling his last over!

What spell from Mujeeb as he ended up the figures of 0-12 from his four overs.

Pakistan 79-3 (13 overs)

Nabi is bowling his third over.

Shadab smashed Nabi out of the stadium!

Big over for Pakistan as they manage to squeeze 14 runs

Pakistan 72-3 (12 overs)

Mohammad Nabi brings Omarzai into the attack for the first time.

Six runs came from his first as Pakistan reach 58-3 after 11 overs.

At half-way stage

Pakistan are 52-3 after 10 overs.

50 up for Pakistan in 9.5 overs.

Huge moment! Rashid Khan picks up massive wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. He went for the review, but it was plumb infront of wickets.

Pakistan 45-3 (8.4 Overs)

Rashid Khan to continue!

So it is spin from both ends, as Mohammad Nabi is into the attack.

Pakistan 43-2 (8 Overs)

It is time for Rashid Khan!

Afghanistan review!

A huge appeal for lbw but not given. Afghanistan, though, want to review it. It was a googly from Rashid. Rizwan came forward to defend, got beaten on the inside edge but the impact was outside off.

Four runs came from Rashid’s first over.

Pakistan 39-2 (7 overs)

After powerplay

Pakistan are 35-2

Mohammad Nabi brings Fareed into the attack!

Good over for Pakistan as they manage to squeeze 12 runs from the over.

Pakistan 32-2 (5 overs)

Risky single cost Fakhar Zaman his wicket!

Pakistan 18-1 (3.1 over)

Farooqi to continue!

Mohammad Rizwan is getting into his stride as Pakistan reach 18-1 after three overs.

Just two runs from Mujeeb Ur Rehman’s first over.

Pakistan 8-1 (2 over)

A successful over from Farooqi as he concedes six runs and most importantly a prize wicket of Babar Azam,

Pakistan 6-1 (1 over)

Disappointing tournament for Babar Azam continues as he walks back for the golden duck.

Pakistan 1-1 ( 0.2 over)

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out on the crease, as they begin run-chase.

End of innings

Naseem finishes his spell with impressive figures of 1-17 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 119-6 (19 overs)

Rashid Khan greets Mohammad Hasnain with a boundary.

This is the end of Hasnain as he bagged figures of 1-34 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 113-6 (17 overs)

Second wicket of the night for Haris Rauf as he remove set batter Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 35.

Afghanistan 104-6 (16.3 overs)

Haris Rauf is back into the attack to bowl his third over.

Shadab Khan is bowling his last over of the spell.

This is the end of the leg-spinner as he bagged figures of one for 27 from his four overs.

Just two runs and a wicket came from Naseem Shah’s third over of the night.

Afghanistan 93-5 (15 overs)

Naseem Shah strikes for Pakistan!

Wickets continue to tumble for Afghanistan as their captain Mohammad Nabi departs without troubling the scorers.

Afghanistan 91-5 (14.1 overs)

Shadab Khan picks up a massive wicket of Najibullah Zadran!

Afghanistan 91-4 (14 overs)

Shadab Khan has just conceded first six in the tournament!

Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack!

Decent over from the right-arm pacer as he conceded just four runs.

Afghanistan 83-3 (13 overs)

A successful over from Nawaz comes to an end as he conceded just two runs and claimed a wicket.

His impressive spells comes to an end with the figures of one for 23 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 79-3 (12 overs)

Mohammad Nawaz strikes for Pakistan as he removes Karim Jannat, who departs after scoring 15.

Afghanistan 78-3 (11.2 overs)

Haris Rauf is back into the attack for the Men in Green.

Just seven runs came from Haris’ second over.

Afghanistan 77-2 (11 overs)

At half-way stage

Afghanistan reach 72-2 after 10 overs

Just three runs came from Shadab Khan’s second over.

Afghanistan 64-2 (9 overs)

Nawaz to continue!

Ibrahim Zadran ends the over with a boundary as Afghanistan reach 61-2 after eight overs.

So it spin from both ends, as Shadab Khan is bowling his first over after the powerplay.

Afghanistan 53-2 (7 overs)

It is time for some spin from Mohammad Nawaz!

Good start from Nawaz as he concedes just five runs.

Afghanistan 48-2 (6 overs)

Another huge wicket for Pakistan as Zazai is walking back to the dugout courtesy of Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan 43-2 (4.5 overs)

Hasnain is back into the attack for Pakistan!

The pacer is clearly struggling with his line and length in this game.

Pace has worked for Haris Rauf as he zipped through Gurbaz’s defence!

Afghanistan 36-1 (3.5 overs)

Zazai welcomes Haris Rauf with back-to-back boundaries.

Chase created by Haris, but Naseem wasn’t up to the task at the third-man! Zazai dropped on 17!

The pair of Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to score boundaries as Afghanistan reach 27-0 after three overs.

Mohammad Hasnain is sharing the new ball with Naseem Shah for Pakistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes back-to-back maximums as huge over from Hasnain comes to an end.

Afghanistan 20-0 (2 overs)

Naseem Shah is starting the proceedings for Pakistan!

Good start from Pakistan as Naseem conceded just fours runs.

Afghanistan 4-0 (1 over)

Here is Afghanistan’s playing XI as they made two changes.

Afghanistan make two changes for this game.



No changes in Pakistan XI as they bowl first!

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Pakistan opt to field against Afghanistan!



Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Asia Cup Super Four tie between Pakistan and Afghanistan.