Asia Cup: Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in their second match of the Asia Cup Super Four at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Men-in Green registered a five-wicket win over India on Sunday in their opening Super Four fixture.

On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka, who are through to the Asia Cup final.

Live Updates

End of innings

Naseem finishes his spell with impressive figures of 1-17 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 119-6 (19 overs)

Outstanding bowling by Pakistan so far 👏#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/4JTJTMqpPP — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 7, 2022

Rashid Khan greets Mohammad Hasnain with a boundary.

This is the end of Hasnain as he bagged figures of 1-34 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 113-6 (17 overs)

Lahore Qalandars teammates, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, share a light moment 😍#PAKvAFG @lahoreqalandars pic.twitter.com/5SseXfrnVQ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 7, 2022

Second wicket of the night for Haris Rauf as he remove set batter Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 35.

Afghanistan 104-6 (16.3 overs)

Haris Rauf is back into the attack to bowl his third over.

Shadab Khan is bowling his last over of the spell.

This is the end of the leg-spinner as he bagged figures of one for 27 from his four overs.

Just two runs and a wicket came from Naseem Shah’s third over of the night.

Afghanistan 93-5 (15 overs)

Naseem Shah strikes for Pakistan!

Wickets continue to tumble for Afghanistan as their captain Mohammad Nabi departs without troubling the scorers.

Afghanistan 91-5 (14.1 overs)

Shadab Khan picks up a massive wicket of Najibullah Zadran!

Afghanistan 91-4 (14 overs)

Shadab Khan has just conceded first six in the tournament!

Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack!

Decent over from the right-arm pacer as he conceded just four runs.

Afghanistan 83-3 (13 overs)

A successful over from Nawaz comes to an end as he conceded just two runs and claimed a wicket.

His impressive spells comes to an end with the figures of one for 23 from his four overs.

Afghanistan 79-3 (12 overs)

Mohammad Nawaz strikes for Pakistan as he removes Karim Jannat, who departs after scoring 15.

Afghanistan 78-3 (11.2 overs)

Haris Rauf is back into the attack for the Men in Green.

Just seven runs came from Haris’ second over.

Afghanistan 77-2 (11 overs)

Spinners have dominated the Asia Cup so far ✅#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/AzUPMci2Sr — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 7, 2022

At half-way stage

Afghanistan reach 72-2 after 10 overs

Just three runs came from Shadab Khan’s second over.

Afghanistan 64-2 (9 overs)

Nawaz to continue!

Ibrahim Zadran ends the over with a boundary as Afghanistan reach 61-2 after eight overs.

So it spin from both ends, as Shadab Khan is bowling his first over after the powerplay.

Afghanistan 53-2 (7 overs)

It is time for some spin from Mohammad Nawaz!

Good start from Nawaz as he concedes just five runs.

Afghanistan 48-2 (6 overs)

Another huge wicket for Pakistan as Zazai is walking back to the dugout courtesy of Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan 43-2 (4.5 overs)

Hasnain is back into the attack for Pakistan!

The pacer is clearly struggling with his line and length in this game.

Pace has worked for Haris Rauf as he zipped through Gurbaz’s defence!

Afghanistan 36-1 (3.5 overs)

Zazai welcomes Haris Rauf with back-to-back boundaries.

Chase created by Haris, but Naseem wasn’t up to the task at the third-man! Zazai dropped on 17!

The pair of Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to score boundaries as Afghanistan reach 27-0 after three overs.

Mohammad Hasnain is sharing the new ball with Naseem Shah for Pakistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes back-to-back maximums as huge over from Hasnain comes to an end.

Afghanistan 20-0 (2 overs)

Naseem Shah is starting the proceedings for Pakistan!

Good start from Pakistan as Naseem conceded just fours runs.

Afghanistan 4-0 (1 over)

Here is Afghanistan’s playing XI as they made two changes.

Afghanistan make two changes for this game.



Fareed Malik and Azmatullah are playing. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/hMOCp0EVBg — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 7, 2022

No changes in Pakistan XI as they bowl first!

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Pakistan opt to field against Afghanistan!



The Men in Green are unchanged. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/iqfxj7hsjp — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 7, 2022

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Asia Cup Super Four tie between Pakistan and Afghanistan.