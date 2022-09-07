PCB announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The 15-member squad, which was unveiled by national women’s selector Asmavia Iqbal, will participate in the event next month.

Opener Sidra Amin and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz have made a comeback in the national side, which will be led by Bismah Maroof.

Anam Amin, Gul Feroza and Iram Javed have been dropped from the T20 tournament.

“The 15-player squad and the reserves will undergo 10-day camp at Lahore Country Club, Muridke from 18 to 27 September and the national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 September,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Following David Hemp’s decision to not to extend his contract, the Pakistan Cricket Board will start the search for the new head coach following the expiration of his contract in mid-October,” it added.

Pakistan squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar