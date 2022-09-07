MDCAT postponed till further notice: Federal Health Minister

The Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) has been postponed till further notice in the wake of the flood emergency.

The minister said this during a press conference held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Patel highlighted that the electricity and internet connections in Sindh and Balochistan were severed by the deluge.

“Moreover, internet and power outages were also witnessed in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,” the health minister outlined as the reason behind the failure of MDCAT applicants in filing an online request to sit the exam.

He said it was unfair that some applicants could not file an application for the computer-based test owing to the floods and therefore a decision was taken to postpone the exam.

National Medical and Dental College Admission Test is a standardized computer-based test conducted in Pakistan for aspiring doctors and dentists.

“The portal has now been opened for another two weeks so that those who failed to apply, can now submit an online request,” he added.

Patel said the new test date will be announced after consultation with the provinces.

He lamented that around Rs50 billion were going out of the country due to the skewed policies of the former government.

“Around 16,000 students are studying medicine abroad,” Patel outlined during the presser.

While disclosing the statistics of damages incurred by the deluge, he said more than 1,300 people lost their lives, and millions were rendered homeless.

He assured the public that the federal and provincial governments are working tirelessly for the rehabilitation of flood survivors.